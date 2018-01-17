WANTED: Man rang doorbell, kicked in door before burglarizing house

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are trying to identify a man who reportedly burglarized a house on Windsor Drive on January 7.

Officials say the incident happened in the 1600 block of Windsor Drive on January 7 around 11:30 p.m. The suspect reportedly rang the doorbell several times before kicking in the door. Several items were stolen from the home.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Burglary Division at 225-389-3824 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

