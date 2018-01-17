Wheelchair-bound elderly man found dead in house with no heat

An 84-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night in a house with no working heat.

Officials with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office say they received a call from a concerned neighbor around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17. When they arrived, they discovered the man, identified as Paul Maker, dead on the floor of the home.

The coroner's office says the cause of death was hypothermia. The man's wife is being treated at a local hospital. Both are wheelchair-bound.

Officials say the couple's house did have power, but no heat. They also reportedly had a space heater, but were not using it.

This is the second cold-related death in the WAFB area. A firefighter was also killed in West Feliciana Parish. He was struck by a vehicle that slid on ice while responding to a scene.

