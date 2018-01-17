Group pinpoints riches hidden in Europe's mountains of waste

BERLIN (AP) - Researchers have completed the first survey of valuable materials they say are waiting to be mined from Europe's vast landfills and scrapyards.
A group of 17 organizations on Wednesday launched an online database for 'urban mining' detailing precious raw materials slumbering in discarded batteries, electronics and cars across the continent.
The project, known by the acronym ProSUM, aims to highlight where billions of euros (dollars) worth of aluminum, copper and gold could be retrieved each year.
The group, which includes the United Nations University, said vehicles are an increasingly rich source of raw materials including lithium - from electric cars - steel and magnesium.
Smartphones, meanwhile, have concentrations of gold that are more than 25 times as high as the richest underground ores and are far easier to extract.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.More >>
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.More >>
Stella McCartney is ready to see the "Me Too" movement sweeping Hollywood make its way to the runways. The British designer discussed equality at her star-studded concert event and fashion presentation in Los Angeles.More >>
Stella McCartney is ready to see the "Me Too" movement sweeping Hollywood make its way to the runways. The British designer discussed equality at her star-studded concert event and fashion presentation in Los Angeles.More >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistMore >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistMore >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistMore >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistMore >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as wellMore >>
Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as wellMore >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.More >>
President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probeMore >>
Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probeMore >>
Ava DuVernay, 'black-ish,' 'Power' among winners at NAACP Image AwardsMore >>
Ava DuVernay, 'black-ish,' 'Power' among winners at NAACP Image AwardsMore >>