Gov. declares state of emergency due to winter weather conditions

Gov. John Bel Edwards has just declared a state of emergency across Louisiana due to the winter weather and dangerous conditions.

Edwards said more than 1.5 million pounds of salt has been distributed in the state.

“The weather conditions are extremely dangerous, and while it may be tempting to venture outside, it is critical that everyone stay off the frozen highways and streets and heed all state and local warnings in order to be safe,” said Gov. Edwards. “Parts of all major interstates in Louisiana have closed because of the icy conditions and unfortunately, one life has already been claimed by this extreme weather. Our state Crisis Action Team and DOTD have been working around the clock responding to emergencies, salting roadways and providing resources to those who need assistance. Until the freezing temperatures lift, I urge everyone to take the necessary precautions, remember to check on people, pets and pipes, and stay warm and remain patient.”

He added 1,204 DOTD employees are working around the clock.

