Power restored in WAFB viewing area

Most of the outages reported by Entergy across the WAFB viewing area have been resolved as of 4:30 p.m.

Entergy reports several outages across the area, leaving thousands without power on the coldest January 17 since record-keeping began.

As of 4:30 p.m., according to Entergy, around 11,000 customers across the state were without power.

Outages are reported in Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, and Tangipahoa parishes.

Crews are working to get the issues resolved.

