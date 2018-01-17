Jury deciding fate of 'cocaine cowboys' pilot in fraud case

By CURT ANDERSON
AP Legal Affairs Writer
MIAMI (AP) - A jury has begun to deliberate in an auto fraud case against a pilot who once flew loads of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era.
Jurors began discussing the fate Wednesday morning of 72-year-old Mickey Munday, who has become well known through his past in interviews, social media posts and starring role in the 2006 documentary "Cocaine Cowboys."
Prosecutors say the ring stole cars through use of false paperwork. Munday's defense is that he wasn't aware of the fraud.
Munday's alleged role in the fraud was transporting and hiding the stolen vehicles, similar to his smuggling work in the 1980s for Pablo Escobar's Medellin cartel and the Cali cartel.
He served about nine years in prison during the 1990s.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former CIA officer arrested and charged with illegally retaining classified records, including names and phone numbers of covert CIA assets.More >>
Former CIA officer arrested and charged with illegally retaining classified records, including names and phone numbers of covert CIA assets.More >>
One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".More >>
One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".More >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistMore >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistMore >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistMore >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistMore >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as wellMore >>
Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as wellMore >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.More >>
President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probeMore >>
Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probeMore >>