Runway reopens at BR Metro Airport

BATON ROUGE, LA

The Baton Rouge Metro Airport is back to full operation after ice forced the closure of one of its runways.

Officials said an eighth of an inch thick layer of ice forced them to close the runway early Wednesday morning. They were able to reopen the runway at roughly 11 a.m. 

