Entergy working to restore power to customers in Donaldsonville, APSO reports

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Entergy issued a response about power outages in Donaldsonville.

A post on Facebook by APSO stated Entergy officials said they found a damaged cross arm on a line, resulting in outages for customers along LA 3089, Peytavin Street, and Thibaut Drive.

Officials reportedly added crews are working to isolate the customers on that line and should have power restored to everyone but the CF Industries office by 9 a.m.

According to the post, power should be restored to the CF office by noon.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.