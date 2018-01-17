After 'monkey hoodie' scandal, H&M hires diversity leader

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Swedish low-cost fashion brand H&M says it has appointed a diversity leader after having been accused of racism over an ad showing a black child dressed in a hoodie reading "coolest monkey in the jungle."
H&M said late Tuesday on its Facebook page that the group's "commitment to addressing diversity and inclusiveness is genuine, therefore we have appointed a global leader, in this area, to drive our work forward."
The Stockholm-based clothing retailer reiterated that "the recent incident was entirely unintentional" but "demonstrates so clearly how big our responsibility is as a global brand."
NBA star LeBron James and rapper Diddy were among those who had responded with outrage to the ad. American rappers The Weeknd and G-Eazy cancelled a partnership with H&M.
