Police mobilize against protesters in French airport dispute

PARIS (AP) - French police are deploying extra forces to western France before a government announcement Wednesday on whether to build an airport that has mobilized nearly a decade of sometimes violent protests.
Hundreds of anarchists, farmers and environmental activists have occupied a vast area around Notre-Dame-des-Landes, outside the city of Nantes, to resist the proposed airport. Protesters from other regions have reportedly arrived in recent days.
A security official said that extra gendarmes and riot police are being sent this week to the area, because police plan to try to clear out the protesters once the government makes a decision. An initial attempt, in the fall of 2012, to dislodge the squatters from the resistance community they created ended in a clash between hundreds of riot police and activists hurling sticks, stones and gasoline bombs. A 2014 protest in the town of Nantes which drew some 20,000 plus the anarchists also led to a violent standoff with police.
President Emmanuel Macron's Cabinet is scheduled to discuss the airport at a meeting Wednesday. His office said Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who visited Nantes over the weekend, will then announce the decision.
Proponents argue the region needs a larger airport to boost its economic prospects. Opponents say the airport is unnecessary and a symbol of exploitative globalization.
Farmers trying to protect their land, in some cases in the family for generations, have joined forces with the anarchists, who call themselves ZADists, based on the French acronym for "development zone."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.More >>
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.More >>
One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".More >>
One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".More >>
Former CIA officer arrested and charged with illegally retaining classified records, including names and phone numbers of covert CIA assets.More >>
Former CIA officer arrested and charged with illegally retaining classified records, including names and phone numbers of covert CIA assets.More >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistMore >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistMore >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistMore >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistMore >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as wellMore >>
Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as wellMore >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.More >>
President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probeMore >>
Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probeMore >>