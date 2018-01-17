Teen wanted for rape allegedly shoots at father

Police said a teen wanted for rape was arrested after allegedly shooting at his own father.

Court documents state Trelvis Everson, 18, of Baker, fired shots at his father on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge on January 11. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting.

According to the arrest warrant, Everson’s father was searching for him because he knew the teen was wanted by the Baker Police Department in connection with a rape.

The report stated the man told investigators he spotted his son, who then pulled out a black handgun and fired seven to 10 shots, hitting his father’s truck.

Another arrest warrant stated Everson is accused of raping a minor.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, first-degree rape, oral sexual battery (four counts), and simple battery.

His bond was set at $170,000.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.