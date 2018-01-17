Searches at French baby milk maker after salmonella scare

PARIS (AP) - French authorities are searching five sites run by dairy giant Lactalis in an investigation into the botched mass recall of baby milk products after a salmonella scare.
The Paris prosecutor's office said sites being searched Wednesday include Lactalis headquarters in Laval in western France and the factory in Craon, where salmonella bacteria was found last year. The factory has been shut.
Government fraud and health authorities are investigating the handling of the scare and a subsequent mass recall. Recalled baby milk products remained available in French hospitals, pharmacies and supermarkets weeks after they were ordered pulled from shelves.
The head of Lactalis says the recall affected over 12 million products in 83 countries.
French authorities have said more than 30 babies fell ill after consuming the products, though all recovered.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
