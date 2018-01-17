LSU falls 61-60 to Georgia in final seconds

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - Georgia’s Yante Maten capped a big second half for the Bulldogs with the winning bucket with 5.7 seconds to play to give Georgia a rallying 61-60 win over LSU Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Maten would score 17 points and grab eight rebounds in the second half to help erase a 10-point LSU halftime advantage.

The Tigers and Bulldogs traded buckets late with LSU taking a 60-59 lead with 41 seconds left on a field goal by Duop Reath. Georgia would miss a three-pointer but get the offensive rebound setting up the winning sequence for the Bulldogs.

LSU had a final try at it but after splitting a pair of defenders, Tremont Waters’ three-pointer was wide of the mark and LSU lost its third consecutive SEC home game to fall to 11-6 and 2-3 in the conference. Georgia is now 12-5 and 3-3 in the league.

Brandon Sampson returned to the starting lineup and had 17 points to lead the Tigers while Reath finished with 12 points. Skylar Mays had 11 points for the Tigers.

Maten, the leading scorer and rebounder in the league finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Derek Ogbeide had 11. Both teams shot 43 percent from the floor for the game, but Georgia had a 38-27 advantage on the board, including 13-6 in offensive rebounds helping UGA get a 17-5 advantage in second chance points.

LSU only turned the ball over an amazing five times, the 11th time since turnovers have been tracked (1975-76) that LSU had only five, its fewest in school history.

The game was tied eight time and the lead changed hand 16 times in the game.

