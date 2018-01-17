OUR TURN: 'Buckskin' Bill

There are a lot of reasons why people go into the television business. I’d like to think that most of us are motivated by a desire to do something good for our communities, and for many of us, it’s an open question as to how well we succeed.

It’s not a question as we reflect on the life of William Black, the man who was best known as Buckskin Bill. What Bill Black did for the Baton Rouge area is simply extraordinary. He brought us together, and that’s still true today, more than 25 years after his shows on WAFB ended.

He educated multiple generations of our children on the difference between right and wrong, on the importance of civility and the power of a smile. He helped us get a zoo and then he figured out a way for the children to buy the elephants. In his later years, he still devoted his life to the education of our community.

We have obviously lost a great man with the death of Mr. Black, but let’s not lose the life lessons he taught so many of us. Those lessons we can pay forward every day.

That's "Our Turn." Now, it's your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.