Trump in 'excellent' physical, cognitive health, doctor says

Teens who were severely bullied as children are at increased risk for mental health problems and suicide attempts, a Canadian study finds.More >>
Electric zaps can help rewire the brains of Tourette syndrome patients, effectively reducing their uncontrollable vocal and motor tics, a new study shows.More >>
President Donald Trump is in excellent physical health and also shows no signs of age-related cognitive decline, according to a detailed briefing Tuesday following his annual check-up.More >>
The economic cost of asthma in the United States is nearly $82 billion a year, federal health officials report.More >>
States that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) had fewer hospital closures, especially in rural areas, a new study finds.More >>
Shingles may be tied to an increased risk for heart disease, a new study suggests.More >>
High intensity interval training involves cardiovascular exercise in short intervals at high intensity.More >>
Most Americans want to be in better shape, but few are putting in the work to get there, a new survey shows.More >>
It may not be for everyone, but a new study suggests that the smooth stride of a gentle horse may help stroke survivors regain lost mobility and balance years after their brain attack.More >>
Scary pit vipers may need an image upgrade: Their venom might end up helping human heart patients, research suggests.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.