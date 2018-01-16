St. Francisville residents welcome a second round of snow

With the weather ice cold, people in St. Francisville spent their days bundled up. Many stopped in at the Magnolia Café, trying to get in a quick meal before the sleet wreaked havoc on the roads.

Kathleen Harris and her friend got bowls of soup. “The pipes are wrapped, the water will drip if necessary,” she said. “We’re going to stay in and watch birds.”

In some cases, the café guests said they hoped for a belated white Christmas. “Last time we saw snow here, we were headed to the state championship game in New Orleans, so we didn't really get to enjoy it,” said Timothy Washington, a teacher at West Feliciana Middle School.

With classes canceled because of the weather, Washington and some fellow teachers went to the café for lunch. “Being that we're off today, we were thinking, ‘You know what, it's cold outside, let's go get us a wonderful meal,’” he said.

Across the restaurant, little kids, off from school, also hoped for a repeat of December’s snow day. Elle Ashley, 6, said she spent her morning drawing snowmen and snowflakes.

“Maybe next year it will snow,” she said, not knowing that her winter dreams would be fulfilled later that day.

