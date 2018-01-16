Deer Camp Vegetable and Barley Soup

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: January 16 7, 2018

Prep Time: 1 and a half hours

Yields: 6 to 8 servings

There's nothing better than a warm, hearty bowl of soup on a cold January day. But the difference is this soup is a guilt-free, low-fat option that still has lots of flavor.

Ingredients:

2 pounds venison, trimmed and cubed

2 cups diced onions

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

1 bay leaf

½ cup barley

2 cups water

1 quart low-sodium vegetable stock

1 quart low-sodium beef stock

1 large carrot, peeled and sliced

2 cups red potatoes, peeled and diced

2 (16-ounce) packages frozen mixed vegetables

1 (16-ounce) can cooked red kidney beans

¼ cup sliced green onions

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

¼ cup chopped parsley for garnish

Method:

In a large Dutch oven, place the meat over medium-high heat. Spray well with vegetable spray and cook until browned on all sides, stirring often. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, minced garlic and bay leaf. Sauté 3-5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add barley and 2 cups water and bring to a rolling boil. Reduce to simmer and cook until liquid is reduced to ¼ cup. Add vegetable and beef stock, carrot and potatoes. Return to a rolling boil. Reduce to simmer and cook, covered, 30–45 minutes or until meat is tender. Add frozen mixed vegetables, kidney beans and green onions. Cover and continue cooking over low heat until barley is done. Season to taste with salt, cracked black pepper and granulated garlic. Garnish with chopped parsley. Remove bay leaf before serving. Salt substitute may be used in place of salt.