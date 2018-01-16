BRPD welcome future officers at 'Meet The Fleet' recruiting event

(Source: BRPD): “Meet The Fleet” is an opportunity for those interested in becoming a police officer to meet with current BRPD officers and learn about the different types of jobs within the department.

The Baton Rouge Police Department welcomed a large group of future law enforcement officers on Saturday morning.

Those who were interested in becoming part of the Baton Rouge Police family got a chance to meet officers, see some of their equipment and learn about the benefits in becoming an officer at the department's "Meet The Fleet" event on Jan. 20.

Officers representing departments such as uniform patrol, detectives, and K-9 divisions will be on hand to talk to attendees about their specialized jobs within the department.

Prospective candidates were also able to take a sample physical fitness test that is given at the police academy. Officers instructed the participants on how to better prepare for the test at the police training academy.

Candidates were also able to register to take the Louisiana Civil Service Test on March 5, 2018. A passing score on the civil service test is a requirement of becoming a police officer.

For more information about the event contact BRPD's recruiting division at BRPDrecruiting@brgov.com or by calling (225) 389-3906.

