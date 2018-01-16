BRPD hosting 'Meet The Fleet' recruiting event on January 20

The Baton Rouge Police Department will be hosting an open house event on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

“Meet The Fleet” is an opportunity for those interested in becoming a police officer to meet with current BRPD officers and learn about the different types of jobs within the department. Officers representing departments such as uniform patrol, detectives, and K-9 divisions will be on hand to talk to attendees about their specialized jobs within the department.

Prospective candidates will also be able to take a sample physical fitness test that is given at the police academy. Officers will instruct participants on how to better prepare for the test at the police training academy.

Those who attend can also register to take the Louisiana Civil Service Test on March 5, 2018. A passing score on the civil service test is a requirement of becoming a police officer.

“Meet The Fleet” is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 20, 2018, at BRPD's headquarters at 9000 Airline Highway. For more information about the event contact BRPD's recruiting division at BRPDrecruiting@brgov.com or by calling (225) 389-3906.

