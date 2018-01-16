Central Fire Department responds to camper fire, vehicle in canal

The Central Fire Department had a busy Tuesday morning.

Crews first responded to a mobile home fire around 11:30 a.m. in the 13500 block of Lovett Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a small camper on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

At the same time, CFD received a for a house fire at near Wax Road and a vehicle crash near Frenchtown. The second call of a house fire turned out to be a false alarm. However, one person was injured when the truck became submerged in a canal following a crash on the Central Thruway.

A group of bystanders was able to pull the occupant out of the vehicle before firefighters arrived on scene.

