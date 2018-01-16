Man arrested in connection with armed robbery of Chase Bank

Suspect is wanted for reportedly robbing Chase Bank on Monterrey Blvd. (Source: BRPD)

UPDATE:

Baton Rouge police have arrested Kevin Maurice Williams, 52, for allegedly robbing the Chase Bank on Monterrey Boulevard at gunpoint on Jan. 16.

Officers arrested Williams after a search warrant at his home on Wednesday morning.

Williams will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charged of armed robbery with a firearm.

ORIGINAL

Crime Stoppers tips from the community were instrumental in Williams arrest.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are trying to identify a man accused of armed robbery.

BRPD officials say the man, armed with a handgun, robbed a Chase Bank on Monterrey Boulevard around 9:45 Tuesday morning. The black male suspect reportedly walked into the bank brandishing the gun, demanding money.

The suspect then reportedly grabbed money from registers and fled the scene on foot in a southward direction on Monterrey Boulevard.

The suspect is described as dark complected, age 40 to 50 years, 5' 10" tall, weighing about 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie with a small, circular emblem on the left side and blue work slacks.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

