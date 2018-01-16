Jacques Doucet named Louisiana Sportscaster of the Year by NSMA

The National Sports Media Association has named WAFB Sports Anchor Jacques Doucet as the 2017 Louisiana Sportscaster of the Year.

This is the first time Doucet has won the NSMA award but he has won or shared in winning 10 Louisiana Associated Press awards in sports broadcasting during his career. Doucet is honored by the award but said, “The biggest reward however, is working at a great station and doing what I love.”

Doucet, a native of Lafayette, has been with WAFB since 2001. During his tenure with 9News, he covered major Louisiana sports events including LSU football winning two national titles in 2003 and 2007, the LSU men's basketball team’s appearance in the Final Four in 2006, the New Orleans Saints winning the Super Bowl in 2010, LSU baseball’s College World Series appearances, and the New Orleans Pelicans/Hornets’ NBA playoff appearances.

When he is not covering sports for WAFB, Jacques works for the nonprofit organization he established Red, Rock & Blue, which raises money for local military chairs. RRB donated over $150,000 to military charities over the last three years.

The National Sports Media Association & Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, which seeks to develop educational opportunities for those who are interested in pursuing a career in sports media, through networking, interning, mentoring and scholarship programs.

The NSMA also honors, preserves and celebrates the diverse legacy of sports media in the United States.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.