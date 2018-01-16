Jacques Doucet named Louisiana Sportscaster of the Year by NSMA

School closures due to weather.More >>
School closures due to weather.More >>
A second suspect is now behind bars in connection to two armed robberies on LSU's campus, according to officials with the university.More >>
A second suspect is now behind bars in connection to two armed robberies on LSU's campus, according to officials with the university.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department will be hosting an open house event on Saturday, January 20, 2018.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department will be hosting an open house event on Saturday, January 20, 2018.More >>
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) activated its Crisis Action Team Tuesday to help respond to any emergencies that might come due to predicted icy weather conditions. Officials say they are keeping a close eye on road conditions and have resources on standby.More >>
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) activated its Crisis Action Team Tuesday to help respond to any emergencies that might come due to predicted icy weather conditions. Officials say they are keeping a close eye on road conditions and have resources on standby.More >>
The Central Fire Department had a busy Tuesday morning.More >>
The Central Fire Department had a busy Tuesday morning.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
The crash involved two commercial vehicles, two passenger vehicles, and a Greyhound bus.More >>
The crash involved two commercial vehicles, two passenger vehicles, and a Greyhound bus.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad. "In a nutshell for simplicity, yes. However, a reasonable employer certainly wouldn't do that. They would make reasonable accommodations for people, especially if they're coming from the outlying counties," attorney Kevin Snider said. Louisiana is an at-will employment state which, in general, means you can be fired f...More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad. "In a nutshell for simplicity, yes. However, a reasonable employer certainly wouldn't do that. They would make reasonable accommodations for people, especially if they're coming from the outlying counties," attorney Kevin Snider said. Louisiana is an at-will employment state which, in general, means you can be fired f...More >>
A law passed in 2016 that requires online and catalog retailers to notify shoppers in Louisiana about purchases being subject to state use tax is taking effect.More >>
A law passed in 2016 that requires online and catalog retailers to notify shoppers in Louisiana about purchases being subject to state use tax is taking effect.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.More >>
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.More >>