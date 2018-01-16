Robert Burns Supper at White Oak Plantation canceled due to illness

UPDATE: The Robert Burns Scotch Supper has been canceled due to illness. Details regarding a reschedule date have not yet been provided.

ORIGINAL: On Wednesday, January 31 beginning at 6 p.m. Chef John Folse’s White Oak Plantation will host a Robert Burns Scotch Supper to honor the life of Scotland’s best-loved bard, Robert Burns, who was born in January 1759 in Alloway, Ayrshire, Scotland.

A five-course menu featuring Scottish fare will be served with Edrington Scotch Whisky and spirits paired with each course. The cost to attend is $100 per person including beverages, excluding tax and gratuity.

Purchase tickets here.

