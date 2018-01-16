Volunteers rescue young horse left lying in ditch

A young female horse was rescued after being left in a ditch on the side of a road in rural St. Landry Parish, KATC-TV reports.

The trailer that was transporting the horse apparently fell apart in an accident, a spokesperson for the St. Landry Parish Animal Shelter said. The horse was left lying a ditch in Prairie Rhonde, LA.

Workers from the animal shelter and a group of volunteers worked to get the horse out of the ditch and transported her to a veterinarian’s care at the Copper Crown Vet Clinic. Staff at the clinic have named the horse “Stormy.” The clinic is currently accepting donations to cover the cost of Stormy’s care. Donations can be made by calling (337) 407-8600.

Louisiana State Police are currently investigating the crash involving the trailer, according to KATC.

