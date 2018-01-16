RELATED: How to prepare for frigid temperatures in the Baton Rouge area

A wintry mix of precipitation is in the forecast for Tuesday, January 16, 2018. Temperatures will drop below freezing for over 24 hours in the Baton Rouge area between January 16 and January 17, 2018. Residents will need to protect their pipes, plants, pets, and people.

Most area schools and government offices have announced closures ahead of the frigid conditions. Residents should also monitor road conditions and closures before traveling and ensure they are safely heating their homes to prevent fires.

If you need a smoke detector in your home you can call the State Fire Marshal's Office directly at 225-925-4911. You can also go online here at any time to apply for a free smoke detector.

For more information about fire safety and prevention, click here.

Below is a list of links to information to keep residents up-to-date and prepared for the extended frigid weather:

