Funeral for beloved community leader 'Buckskin' Bill

Funeral arrangements have been announced for beloved WAFB star and community leader William "Bill" Black, also known as "Buckskin Bill."

Visitation is being held on Friday, Jan. 19, at Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge. The memorial service will start at noon, followed by a reception. The church is located at 10230 Mollylea Drive. The burial will be held privately for Buckskin's immediate family.

Buckskin Bill passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at the age of 88.

In 1955 William P. Black was working at a television station in Tulsa, Oklahoma when he was contacted by a former boss, who had signed WAFB Channel 28 on the air. He offered the tall, youthful radio personality a job as an entertainer and salesman. Black packed his bags and made his way to Baton Rouge.

Bill Black began his television career as a cameraman and floorman. During that time, he wanted to create a television character children could relate to. Black had worked his way through college as a rodeo clown and was a comic and emcee in Army shows during his stint in the Korean War. He knew how to command an audience.

His son calls him a "natural entertainer."

His wife, Elma, passed away on April 5, 2017.

Buckskin's son says back in November 2017, Buckskin broke his hip after a fall and had surgery for a partial hip replacement. He had been dealing with complications ever since. Buckskin developed an infection and reportedly took a turn for the worse after New Year's.

Buckskin leaves behind three children: a son, Bucky, who lives in North Carolina and two daughters, Ann and Ginger, who live in Louisiana.

The family says they appreciate the love the community has shown towards Buckskin.

