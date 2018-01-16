Officials warn of running faucets more than a slow drip

Some areas of south Louisiana that experienced water problems during the last extended hard freeze are urging residents to prepare now for freezing temperatures.

Officials in West Baton Rouge Parish issued a reminder for those who drip faucets to ONLY drip their faucets and NOT run them. They said too much flow usage could cause a significant drop in pressure.

Officials with Parish Utilities of Ascension are urging its water customers to protect exposed pipes. They are also asking to help conserve water by not running faucets faster than a slow drip during freezing times.

PUA officials noted the water towers are full and utility crews are on full alert. They also asked homeowners to watch for water leaks and report them by calling 225-450-1078.

