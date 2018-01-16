La. online shoppers set to receive notifications about taxes due

A law passed in 2016 that requires online and catalog retailers to notify shoppers in Louisiana about purchases being subject to state use tax is taking effect.

Louisiana shoppers who bought items from remote retailers in 2017 and were not charged sales tax on those purchases will start receiving notifications from those businesses about the taxes due.

Act 569 was passed during the Regular Legislative Session in 2016. The annual notices must be mailed by January 31 each year. Those notices are to:

Provide the total amount paid by the purchaser for purchases in that preceding calendar year

Contain a listing of the dates and amounts of purchases, if available

Explain whether the property or service is exempt from sales and use taxes, if known by the retailer

Clearly disclose the name of the retailer

Include a clear statement that Louisiana use tax may be due on the purchases made from the retailer and that Louisiana law requires the payment of an individual's use tax liability on the individual income tax return or the Consumer Use Tax Return (R-1035)

Officials said the notification will be sent in an envelope that reads “IMPORTANT TAX DOCUMENT ENCLOSED.” They added it can also be sent electronically if the buyer authorized the online seller to do so.

