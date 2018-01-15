Officer hurt in traffic stop that turned into chase

A Port Allen police officer was hurt in a traffic stop that turned into a chase Monday night.

According to emergency officials, an officer was trying to initiate a traffic stop on Georgia Avenue in Port Allen when the suspect tried to get away. One of the officers was at the door of the vehicle and reportedly tried to reach inside the vehicle to cut off the engine as the suspect was trying to drive away.

Then, the suspect reportedly rammed their vehicle into a police unit and the officer inside was injured. This officer was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment. The extent of injuries is unknown.

We will update this story when we know more.

