LSU holds candlelight memorial to honor Dr. King's legacy

As the sun set Monday evening on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the LSU community joined the rest of the country in remembering his legacy.

Students led a candlelight vigil at the LSU Student Union. Organizers there say Dr. King's message still holds true in today's often chaotic world.

“I believe that it's important that we are honoring his legacy to remember that the battle that we're fighting as a nation is still progressing, but we're making little steps forward to honor what Dr. King fought for and also what he died for,” said Shelbie Sampson, a student.

The candlelight vigil is an annual tradition capping off a day of service.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.