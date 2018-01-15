Senator to DOT: Press foreign airlines on JFK communication

NEW YORK (AP) - Sen. Charles Schumer wants federal transportation officials to urge foreign airlines to work better with the operators of New York's Kennedy Airport after winter weather woes cascaded into days of cancellations and delays this month.
Schumer wrote a letter Monday to the federal Department of Transportation.
The Senate Democratic leader notes that the department issues documents allowing foreign airlines to operate in the U.S. He suggests that it "utilize that leverage" to encourage foreign carriers to "develop more meaningful communication systems and contingency plans" with Kennedy's governmental and private operators.
The recent problems were centered in terminals that handle international flights.
The department has no immediate response to Schumer's request.
Former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood is investigating the problems, at the request of the two-state agency that runs the airport.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
