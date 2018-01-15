La. governor thanks volunteers for their service on MLK Day

Governor John Bel Edwards made several stops across the state Monday to reflect on the life of slain civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

He and the first lady hit the streets of Scotlandville Monday afternoon to thank volunteers who spent the day doing good for others. Adults and children from across the city helped clean, repair, and paint several different buildings that line a one mile stretch of Scenic Highway. The governor acknowledged all of their hard work and saluted them for honoring Dr. King’s memory.

“Let's make sure we live up to his legacy, that we move the ball forward in terms of eliminating discrimination, racial prejudice, inequality, enhancing freedom. These are the things we ought to be about and it is no less urgent today than it was when he was living and walking these streets,” said Edwards.

Monday wrapped up a four-day festival of service that involved painting, cleaning, and repairing local businesses.

