Mississippi inmate in buttocks injection killing has died

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi inmate convicted in 2014 of the death of a Georgia woman through illicit silicone buttocks injections has died.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections said in a statement Monday that an autopsy will be conducted on the remains of Tracy Lynn Garner , who died Sunday. She was 58 and had served less than 3 ½ years of a life sentence.
Garner was convicted by a jury of depraved heart murder in the death of Karima Gordon, an Atlanta area resident who died eight days after receiving the injections in Jackson in 2012. Depraved heart murder is a killing caused by reckless disregard for human life.
Prosecutors said Gordon was referred to Garner by Natasha Stewart, an adult entertainer known as Pebbelz Da Model. Stewart was convicted of manslaughter in Garner's death and received a seven-year sentence.
Authorities initially identified Garner as a man, Morris Garner, after the arrest. Her attorney subsequently said Garner was born male and had sex reassignment surgery.
Angelina Barber, Gordon's best friend who traveled with her to Jackson, testified during Gordon's trial that she decided not to receive injections after meeting Garner. Barber testified that she and Gordon were led to believe Garner was a nurse. A nursing home administrator testified Garner had been a cook at a nursing home where she wore scrubs.
Garner was taken from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility to a hospital in Jackson, where she was pronounced dead Sunday morning. The Department of Corrections did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the inmate's death.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day...More >>
Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.More >>
The mudslides on Jan. 9 ravaged the community, killing at least 20 people and destroying at least 65 homes, officials say.More >>
The mudslides on Jan. 9 ravaged the community, killing at least 20 people and destroying at least 65 homes, officials say.More >>
Shows about women win big at 23rd annual Critics' Choice AwardsMore >>
Shows about women win big at 23rd annual Critics' Choice AwardsMore >>
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore >>
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore >>
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore >>
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore >>
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore >>
It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's healthMore >>
It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's healthMore >>
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaMore >>
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaMore >>
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingMore >>
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingMore >>
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packMore >>
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packMore >>
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingMore >>
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingMore >>