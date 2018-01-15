13 people held captive in California home, police say

(Source: Riverside County Sheriff's Department): 49-year old Louise Anna Turpin and 57-year old David Allen Turpinwere arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home.

Two parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 29, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

One victim, a 17-year-old girl, managed to escape from the residence in Perris, California on Sunday and called 911 from a cell phone she found in the house, police said.

When officers from the Perris Police Department and sheriff's deputies met with the 17-year-old, she "appeared to be only 10 years old and slightly emaciated," authorities say. After a brief interview with the female, they contacted 57-year old David Allen Turpin and 49-year old Louise Anna Turpin at the residence where the teenager escaped.

The girl claimed her 12 brothers and sisters were being held captive inside the home by her parents, some of them bound with chains and padlocks, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

Both parents were interviewed in this matter and subsequently transported to the Robert Presley Detention Center (RPDC). They were booked for violations of California Penal Code Section 206–Torture and Section 273a(A)–Child Endangerment. Bail was set at $9 million each.

