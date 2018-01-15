Protest planned against judge's decision in juvenile dog swinging case postponed due to weather

Screenshot taken from the video of the teen reportedly abusing the two dogs (Source: HSL)

The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL) organized a peaceful protest against the judge who refused to sign an arrest warrant for a juvenile who is suspected of animal abuse, but has postponed it due to cold weather.

Organizers said the protest will be rescheduled.

A video that recently surfaced on social media showed a 15-year-old male swinging two small dogs by their leashes, then releasing them in mid-air. The dogs can be seen in the video landing on the pavement.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office took over the investigation and was able to identify the suspect. However, it was determined the crime was committed in East Baton Rouge Parish, and the case was presented to Juvenile Court Judge Pamela Johnson, who declined to sign an arrest warrant for the juvenile. Then, a new judge heard the case and reportedly signed the warrant, which was served to the teen's mother last week.

The dogs seen in the video are reportedly in good health and have been returned to their owner, who knew nothing of their abuse in the video.

HSL planned to file a complaint against Judge Johnson with the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana. HSL also planned to hold a peaceful protest against Judge Johnson on Tuesday in front of the Juvenile Courthouse. It is not yet known when the protest will be held.

"We are organizing a peaceful protest to continue to shed light on Judge Johnson's misconduct and her failure to keep our citizens and their pets safe. What we all saw in the video was a disturbing willful act of violence committed against two animals and if left unchecked will likely be repeated and escalate. We want to let Judge Johnson know that we don't share her interpretation of the law, nor are we indifferent to the suffering of animals," said Jeff Dorson, HSL director.

HSL also plans to form a statewide anti-animal cruelty task force that will monitor high profile abuse cases.

