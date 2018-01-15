Protest held against judge's decision in juvenile dog swinging case

Screenshot taken from the video of the teen reportedly abusing the two dogs (Source: HSL)

The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL), along with the Anti-Cruelty Task Force, held a peaceful protest Friday against the judge who refused to sign an arrest warrant for a juvenile who is suspected of animal abuse.

The protest was previously postponed due to freezing weather. The protest was held at the Juvenile Courthouse on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

Organizers of the protest say they want to send a message to the new judge hearing the case. "We've got a judge that ignored the law. Video evidence cannot be disputed. Judge Johnson dropped the ball big time," said Laura Russo, spokesperson for the Anti-Cruelty Task Force.

A new judge reportedly heard the case last week and signed the arrest warrant for the juvenile that was served to the teen's mother.

A video that recently surfaced on social media showed a 15-year-old male swinging two small dogs by their leashes, then releasing them in mid-air. The dogs can be seen in the video landing on the pavement.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office took over the investigation and was able to identify the suspect. However, it was determined the crime was committed in East Baton Rouge Parish, and the case was presented to Juvenile Court Judge Pamela Johnson, who declined to sign an arrest warrant for the juvenile. Then, a new judge heard the case and reportedly signed the warrant, which was served to the teen's mother last week.

The dogs seen in the video are reportedly in good health and have been returned to their owner, who knew nothing of their abuse in the video.

HSL planned to file a complaint against Judge Johnson with the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana. HSL has also formed a statewide anti-animal cruelty task force that will monitor high profile abuse cases.

