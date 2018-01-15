Protest held against judge's decision in juvenile dog swinging case

Two adults and a teenager are facing criminal charges after a stolen car crashed into a church during a police pursuit Friday morning, authorities say.More >>
Two adults and a teenager are facing criminal charges after a stolen car crashed into a church during a police pursuit Friday morning, authorities say.More >>
The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL), along with the Anti-Cruelty Task Force, held a peaceful protest Friday against the judge who refused to sign an arrest warrant for a juvenile who is suspected of animal abuse.More >>
The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL), along with the Anti-Cruelty Task Force, held a peaceful protest Friday against the judge who refused to sign an arrest warrant for a juvenile who is suspected of animal abuse.More >>
Two brothers were killed and a third man was seriously injured in a triple shooting at a Zachary trailer park Thursday.More >>
Two brothers were killed and a third man was seriously injured in a triple shooting at a Zachary trailer park Thursday.More >>
Poirrier has been the organizer of welcome parties for LSU's newest international students each semester. She has volunteered for the International Hospitality Foundation (IHF) for half a century.More >>
Poirrier has been the organizer of welcome parties for LSU's newest international students each semester. She has volunteered for the International Hospitality Foundation (IHF) for half a century.More >>
Grandmaster Flash and Sheila E will headline the 2018 Ebb and Flow Festival on April 7 and 8 in downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
Grandmaster Flash and Sheila E will headline the 2018 Ebb and Flow Festival on April 7 and 8 in downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.More >>
The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is leading a Congressional hearing in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, where he’s discussing Hawaii’s false missile alert and the effectiveness of the nation’s emergency alert system.More >>
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is leading a Congressional hearing in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, where he’s discussing Hawaii’s false missile alert and the effectiveness of the nation’s emergency alert system.More >>