VIDEO: 'Wheels Up, Guns Down' riders clog Miami streets in dangerous demonstration

Dozens of riders took to the streets of South Florida Monday for the annual “wheels up, guns down” ride, putting themselves and others at risk, CBS Miami reports.

Around 3:30 p.m., riders were speeding through the streets of Miami, popping wheelies and driving recklessly on their motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs. Chopper 4 was over the riders as they made their way up NW 27thAvenue, narrowly missing cars and spotted them driving the wrong way on the Gratigny Expressway.

NW 27th Avenue and 110th Street is an active area.

That’s where two dozen Miami-Dade police officers questioned eight men who were on mini-bikes just as dozens of other bikers flew by.

“The problem is that they go through red lights, speed and create havoc and that’s something that’s unacceptable on our streets,” said Miami Dade Police Director Juan Perez.

Police, meantime, impounded all the mini-bikes because they aren’t street legal.

“We weren’t trying to go out and act crazy,” said Jammin’ Joe who owns a mini-bike store.

The guys who own them say they had no plans on taking part of the wheels up guns down ride. They said they were trying to store their bikes.

“They were just waiting for me to come so they can lock them up in the shop instead of taking them home. They full of gas, we lock them up in the back.”

The ride began a few years ago as a way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, and promote non-violence, but many say the message gets lost in the mayhem on the road.

Tawana Akins knows the pain of loss.

Her 6-year-old nephew King Carter was killed in the crossfire. She also lost four other relatives to gun violence. She appreciates the message but wants the ride reigned in.

“I don’t like the fact that they drive crazily cuz I almost hit one the other day while I was driving, but I understand the purpose they’re trying to do something to promote togetherness and stuff like that in this separated world,” said Akins.

On Sunday, as sort of a preview to Monday’s official ride, riders raced through the streets of Miami and onto highways, some performing dangerous stunts. One driver wiped out at 62nd Street and 22nd Avenue and was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The rides went into the night.

“The message that we bring, we try to stay away from violence, exactly ‘bikes up, guns down’,” said Joel Cruz.

Many in the community like the message, but the roadway antics are something else.

“I think they should just be cautious of everyone around because, you know, with four wheelers and what not, even when I’m driving, it’s very nerve-racking for me personally because I don’t want to hit no one and stuff like that,” said Zakarah Williams.

“We’re not trying to justify the illegal but this is something that we love and do as one. Some people like cars, some people like music, we like dirt bikes and four-wheelers and we just come together to ride. We know it’s illegal but it’s not going to stop and it’s just going to keep getting bigger” said another rider.

On Sunday, police confiscated 38 ATVs, issued 29 citations and made several arrests.

