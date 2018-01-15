CB&I in Livingston Parish to lay off more than 150 workers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CB&I in Livingston Parish to lay off more than 150 workers

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
CB&I will lay off more than 150 employees from its facility in Walker in February (Source: cbi.com) CB&I will lay off more than 150 employees from its facility in Walker in February (Source: cbi.com)
WALKER, LA (WAFB) -

According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, CB&I in Livingston Parish is about to cut its number of employees in half.

The company, which is a pipe fabrication facility in Walker, is about to lay off 163 employees. They say this is to cut costs in the midst of a lack of available work.

The Business Report says the company made this decision quietly back in December of 2017, one day after they announced a $6 billion merger with McDermott International Inc. Last year, CB&I also reportedly closed one of its facilities in Delcambre. The company also has locations in Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, Sulphur, and Shreveport.

According to a letter from the plant manager to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, CB&I will lay off 163 of its 311 employees effective February 19.

"Recently, CB&I carefully evaluated the lack of available work and high overhead costs at our CB&I Walker facility... and determined the need to substantially reduce operations at the facility for economic reasons," said Geoffrey Flury, plant manager, in the letter.

