2018 Mardi Gras parades in St. Mary Parish

It's Mardi Gras season on the Cajun Coast, and many parades are scheduled to roll through St. Mary Parish this Carnival season.

Friday, February 9 Krewe of Adonis: This parade rolls at 7 p.m. in Morgan City and will start at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. The parade will begin at the intersection of Brashear Avenue and Federal Avenue near MD Shannon School, then will turn onto Onstead Street and continue down Sixth Street to Marguerite Street, Ninth Street/Highway 70, Brasher onto Victor II Boulevard, and will end at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle Street.

Saturday, February 10 Baldwin: This parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Highway 182/Main Street at the Sager-Brown facility in Baldwin and will continue down Highway 182/Main Street, then turn left on Martin Luther King Boulevard, then turn right onto Bollard Street, and will wrap up at the Baldwin Community Center. Krewe of Dionysus: This parade begins at 2 p.m. in Berwick on Gilmore Street. The parade will then head to John, Robichaux, and Mount Streets before returning to Gilmore. The parade will then enter LA 182 and continue to Tournament Boulevard. From there, the parade will turn onto Fairview Drive, then to Pattie Drive, and will end at Berwick Junior High. Cypremort Point: This parade will be at 1 p.m. down Highway 319 in Cypremort Point.

Sunday, February 11 Krewe of Galatea: This parade begins at 2 p.m. in Morgan City on Second Street under the LA 182 bridge and will head north to Onstead Street, Sixth Street, Marguerite Street, Highway 70/Ninth Street, Clothilde and Victor Boulevard, and will end at the Municipal Auditorium on Myrtle Street.

Monday, February 12 Krewe of Amani: This parade will roll in Patterson starting at 2 p.m. at Patterson High School on Highway 182/Main Street. The parade then continues down Highway 182/Main Street to the Place Norman Shopping Center on Highway 182/Main Street.

Tuesday, February 13 Franklin: This parade rolls at 1 p.m. at Franklin Senior High School on Main Street. The parade will travel east on Main Street, make a U-turn, then continue onto Willow Street. The parade will then turn right onto Third Street and end at the end of the street. Siracusaville: This parade will start at 2 p.m. and go from Siracusa Road to James Street, to Grace Street, and will end at Siracusa Recreation Park. Krewe of Hephaestus: This parade will begin on the corner of Sixth and Sycamore Streets and continue south on Sixth Street to Marguerite Street, then to Ninth Street/Highway 70, then to Clothilde and Victor II Boulevard, and will end at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium on Myrtle Street.



As well as the parades, Oaklawn Manor will be decorated with purple, green, and gold for the season. The plantation will be open for visiting daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the Mardi Gras season. Admission is $15 per person and $10 for students.

