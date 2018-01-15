LA 1 in Port Allen renamed to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Part of LA 1 in Port Allen has been renamed in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Source: WAFB)

The City of Port Allen officially changed the name of part of LA 1 to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Highway.

The new sign was unveiled Monday morning on MLK Day. Mayor Pro Tem Ray Lawrence was one of the people who led the effort. She actually met Dr. King when she was a student at Southern University.

"From that time on, he had been something special in our lives,” Lawrence said. “We did get a chance to help people sign up to vote and move forward with a lot of important issues."

Mayor Richard Lee says leaders have wanted to name a road after the civil rights activist for about 20 years now, but it never came together. The planning and zoning committee brought forward the idea of renaming LA 1. It was then approved by the council in May, then by the state legislature and Governor John Bel Edwards over the summer.

"To be the main thoroughfare and have Dr. Martin Luther King recognized for the work that he did to bring the people together, it's a great accomplishment,” Lee said.

The move makes Port Allen the only city in West Baton Rouge Parish with a road named after Dr. King. Mayor Lee says no home addresses will have to be changed as a result of the name change.

