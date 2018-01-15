SLU dance team wins national championship, cheer team wins natio - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SLU dance team wins national championship, cheer team wins national award

ORLANDO, FL (WAFB) -

Congratulations to the Southeastern Louisiana University dance and cheer teams on their national awards. 

The dance team won gold in Division I Hip Hop at the 2018 College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships in Orlando.

The cheer team took home bronze in the game day cheer competition.

Congratulations to both teams.

