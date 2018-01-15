The Latest: Casino boat fire victim was 42-year-old woman

(Tambrey Laine/Pasco County via AP). In this photo provided by Pasco County flames engulf a boat Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in the Tampa Bay area. The boat ferrying patrons to a casino ship off the Florida Gulf Coast caught fire near shore Sunday afternoon...

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on a casino shuttle boat that caught fire off Florida's Gulf Coast (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Authorities say the woman who died after a casino shuttle boat caught fire off Florida's Gulf Coast was 42 years old.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office spokesman Kevin Doll did not release the victim's name. A cause of death is being determined.

Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point spokesman Kurt Conover said Monday the passenger died late Sunday, hours after the 4 p.m. fire. He said she had arrived at the hospital less than an hour earlier after becoming ill.

Officials originally had said no injuries were life threatening. Fifteen passengers had experienced chest pain, smoke inhalation and other injuries.

The shuttle boat routinely carries people back and forth from the Tropical Breeze Casino Cruise, which is offshore because it can't legally operate close to land, according to authorities. The company said it might have a statement later Monday.

8:30 a.m.

The Coast Guard says it is investigating a casino shuttle boat fire off Florida's Gulf Coast that led to the death of a female passenger.

Petty Officer 1st Class Michael De Nyse said Monday that investigators will determine a cause for Sunday night's fire and will examine the history of the boat and the company, Tropical Breeze Casino.

Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point spokesman Kurt Conover said Monday that the passenger died late Sunday, hours after the 4 p.m. fire. He said she had arrived at the hospital less than an hour earlier after becoming ill. Her name has not been released and a cause of death has not been determined. Officials originally had said no injuries were life threatening. Fifteen passengers had experienced chest pain, smoke inhalation and other injuries.

The shuttle boat routinely carries people back and forth from the Tropical Breeze Casino Cruise, which is offshore because it can't legally operate close to land, according to authorities. The company said it might have a statement later Monday.

8 a.m.

A female passenger on a casino shuttle boat that was consumed by a huge fire off Florida's Gulf Coast has died.

Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point spokesman Kurt Conover said Monday that the woman died late Sunday, hours after the fire. He said she had arrived less than an hour earlier after becoming ill. Her name has not been released and a cause of death has not been determined.

Officials had originally said none of the 15 injuries were life threatening. Passengers had experienced chest pain, smoke inhalation and other injuries. Conover said eight other people treated at Bayonet Point have been released.

Fire officials and witnesses say people leaped into chilly waters and reached shore in Port Richey in the greater Tampa Bay area after the fire Sunday afternoon.

The shuttle boat routinely carries people back and forth from the Tropical Breeze Casino Cruise, which is offshore because it can't legally operate close to land, according to authorities. The company didn't immediately respond to messages left seeking comment.

A cause wasn't immediately clear.

11 p.m.

Authorities say dozens of passengers and crew are safe after a casino shuttle boat was consumed by a huge fire while making a regular run to a casino ship off the Florida Gulf Coast.

Fire officials and witnesses say people leaped into chilly waters and reached shore in Port Richey in the greater Tampa Bay area after the fire Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say 15 people with chest pain, smoke inhalation and other minor injuries were taken to the hospital to be checked.

The shuttle boat routinely carried people back and forth from the Tropical Breeze Casino Cruise, which is offshore because it can't legally operate close to land, according to authorities. The company didn't immediately respond to messages left seeking comment.

A cause wasn't immediately clear.

