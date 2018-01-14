Family: Birmingham man in medically induced coma because of flu

The gas line rupture that caused a gas outage for all East Iberville customers has been repaired, according to officials.More >>
The gas line rupture that caused a gas outage for all East Iberville customers has been repaired, according to officials.More >>
Though his voice was silenced nearly 50 years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of nonviolence still resonates and inspires.More >>
Though his voice was silenced nearly 50 years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of nonviolence still resonates and inspires.More >>
Someone with knowledge of the safety position is former Saint Steve Gleason who tweeted out a message to Saints fans supporting Williams.More >>
Someone with knowledge of the safety position is former Saint Steve Gleason who tweeted out a message to Saints fans supporting Williams.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a reported explosion on River Rd. in Geismar on Sunday.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a reported explosion on River Rd. in Geismar on Sunday.More >>
The Saints loss to the Vikings, Sunday, was a heart-breaker for many in the Who Dat Nation. One of those upset over the loss was seven-year-old Lilly Brown of Harahan.More >>
The Saints loss to the Vikings, Sunday, was a heart-breaker for many in the Who Dat Nation. One of those upset over the loss was seven-year-old Lilly Brown of Harahan.More >>
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.More >>
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
The robber got away with the cash register, climbing back out through the drive-thru window with it in hand.More >>
The robber got away with the cash register, climbing back out through the drive-thru window with it in hand.More >>
A gunman who held a small boy boy hostage in standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.More >>
A gunman who held a small boy boy hostage in standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.More >>
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.More >>
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.More >>
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.More >>
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.More >>
Hawaii's agency in charge of protecting people is now the target of death threats following Saturday's missile alert error.More >>
Hawaii's agency in charge of protecting people is now the target of death threats following Saturday's missile alert error.More >>
Hawaii was woken up Saturday morning by a false ballistic missile threat alert sent to Hawaii phones.More >>
Hawaii was woken up Saturday morning by a false ballistic missile threat alert sent to Hawaii phones.More >>