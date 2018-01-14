Man arrested for allegedly attempting to run over girlfriend, kids twice

One man is behind bars after allegedly attempting to run over his girlfriend and three children in his truck.

According to police, the incident happened early Sunday morning in the 7800 block of Greenwell Springs Road.

Police say that 62-year-old Benjamin Blount became violent with his girlfriend after she refused to have sex with him. After struggling, the victim was able to get herself and her three children out of the apartment, to a nearby parking lot, where they were waiting for someone to pick them up.

Then, according to the arrest warrant, Blount sped at them in his 2001 Chevrolet Silverado in an attempt to hit them. Blount made a u-turn and attempted to run them over a second time. The victim said she had to jump behind a dumpster to avoid being hit.

Blount fled the scene, but was later found by police and arrested.

Blount was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree kidnapping, battery, child endangerment, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

