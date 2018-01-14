East Iberville residents without gas after pipeline rupture

Due to a ruptured gas line Sunday afternoon, some people who live in East Iberville are now without gas.

In a statement from Amber Hebert with Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, Enterprise Pipeline lost pressure as a result of the rupture. Enterprise Pipeline services all Iberville Parish gas customers in East Iberville.

Hebert says crews are being dispatched to lock out all gas meters at this time. One gas is restored, crews will go back around to unlock meters and light pilots.

Hebert says crews will work as quickly as possible to restore service to all customers once all meters are locked out and gas has been restored she also apologized for the inconvenience.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.