Some Entergy customers in Ascension Parish without power due to gas fire, gas restored for East Iberville customers

Some Entergy customers in Ascension Parish are without power due to a gas fire in Geismar on Sunday, according to officials.

The Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said it is in contact with Entergy about the problem.

Officials reported Entergy has crews working on the problem and power should be restored by 10 p.m.

LA 75 between Ashland Road and LA 73 remains closed for crews to work on repairing the gas line.

The gas line rupture that caused the gas outage for all East Iberville customers has been repaired, officials in Iberville Parish said.

The Iberville Parish Council reported crews will now begin unlocking gas meters and lighting pilots for residents.

In a statement from Amber Hebert with Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, Enterprise Pipeline lost pressure as a result of the rupture Sunday. Enterprise Pipeline services all Iberville Parish gas customers in East Iberville.

Officials said crews will be visiting homes throughout the day to unlock gas meters and light pilots. A card will be left at homes where no one answers. The card will contain a phone number to call when the homeowner is ready to unlock the meter.

