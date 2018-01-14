Nominations open for Louisiana Young Heroes

Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge are looking for their 2018 Louisiana Young Heroes. Now in its 23rd year, the awards spotlight students who are inspirational to those around them.

No two Young Heroes have the same story. Some Young Heroes have battled diseases or handicaps while others have saved lives. Some have bounced back from horrific events, worked for charities or shared their talents with others, a news release said. These students faced their challenges, picked themselves up, moved forward and inspired people around them.

Students in seventh grade through 12th grade, up to age 19, can be nominated. Students must be enrolled in a Louisiana school or homeschooled. Previous winners are not eligible. Nomination deadline is Jan. 31.

For more information or a nomination form, go to lpb.org/heroes, call Margaret Schlaudecker at (800) 272-8161, ext. 4276 or (225) 767-4276 or email heroes@lpb.org.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.