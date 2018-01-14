MLK day events, volunteer opportunities, celebrations

Though his voice was silenced nearly 50 years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of nonviolence still resonates and inspires.

Below is a list of events happening around Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas to celebrate the life of the famed civil rights leader.

WARM HANDS, WARM HEARTS

The Young Leaders Academy of Baton Rouge will be celebrating their 4th annual Warm Hands, Warm Hearts projects to benefit the homeless, mentally ill, and unfortunate in the community. They’ll be preparing homemade chicken soup and provide cold weather items, including blankets, throws, socks, scarves, gloves, coats, jackets and hats. This event will be Monday from 10 a.m. – Noon at the Greater St. Luke Baptist Church on 132 North 23rd Street. For more information, contact Tonya Robertson at (225) 235-4009.

MLK WEEK OF CELEBRATION

The LSU Office of Multicultural Affairs and the MLK Committee will be hosting a series of events on Jan. 15-19. On Monday, January 15, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Student Union Theater Ballroom, LSU students, staff, and community members will engage in service projects through MLK Day of Service.

On Monday, January 15, from in the Student Union Theater Ballroom, LSU students, staff, and community members will engage in service projects through MLK Day of Service. Following the Day of Service, a candlelight vigil and march will be held to observe MLK Day. The vigil will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a celebration and light refreshments.

followed by a celebration and light refreshments. On Tuesday, January 16 , The MLK Commemorative Program will be held from 4:30 – 6 p.m. in the Union Theater in conjunction with a reception at 6:30 p.m. in the Union Theater Reception Area.

, The MLK Commemorative Program will be held from in the Union Theater in conjunction with a reception at in the Union Theater Reception Area. On Wednesday, January 17, from 7 – 9 p.m. in the Student Union Theater, attendees can witness the MLK Performing Arts Night.

from in the Student Union Theater, attendees can witness the MLK Performing Arts Night. Thursday, January 18, at 6:30 p.m. the MLK Unity Reception will be held at Baton Rouge Commuity College. This event is invite only, to request an invite, please email oma@lsu.edu.

at the MLK Unity Reception will be held at Baton Rouge Commuity College. This event is invite only, to request an invite, please email oma@lsu.edu. And finally, on Friday, January 19, a new MLK Semi-Formal Dance has been added to the MLK Week of Celebration. Tickets are available online at www.lsu.edu/MLK.

SAMARITAN’S FEET

Baton Rouge area residents will serve as volunteers on Monday, January 15, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Baranco-Clark Branch YMCA on Thomas H. Delpit Drive as they serve approximately 500 individuals by washing their feet and giving them new pairs of shoes.

LA-1 RENAMING

The city of Port Allen will commemorate the name change of LA-1 in the city to Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Highway on January 15 at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Port Allen Depot. This event will be followed by the annual MLK commemorative service at Poplar Grove Baptist Church on Court Street.

THE WALLS PROJECT

Thousands of volunteers will work on a two-mile stretch of Scenic Highway to clean, garden, and paint in a large0scale event hosted by The Walls Project. If you would like to volunteer for this event, please visit www.thewallsproject.org.

CHILDREN’S CHARTER SCHOOL

Children’s Charter School, in partnership with Mid-City Redevelopment, will be hosting a day of service at their historic location in the former Nicholson Elementary building at 1143 North Street in downtown Baton Rouge. The key goal of the service day is to rebuild and restore the school’s teaching garden. The event will begin at 8 a.m. Please email erobert@ccesbr.org if you would like to participate or for more information about the program.

MLK MARCH/SCHOLARSHIP BALL

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Zachary Committee will host its annual Martin Luther King walk leaving from Zachary City Hall, 4700 Main St., at 6 p.m. Monday, January 15, 2018 and arriving at New Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4415 Old Weis Road, where a memorial celebration will start. Transportation will be provided from New Pilgrim Baptist Church to Zachary City Hall for those participating in the march. Parents of Zachary youth are asked to bring their children to participate in this event. Refreshments will be served following the march and memorial ceremony.

Monday, January 15, 2018 and arriving at New Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4415 Old Weis Road, where a memorial celebration will start. Transportation will be provided from New Pilgrim Baptist Church to Zachary City Hall for those participating in the march. Parents of Zachary youth are asked to bring their children to participate in this event. Refreshments will be served following the march and memorial ceremony. The MLK Jr. Zachary Committee is set to host its annual scholarship ball, "A Night of Elegance", Jan. 27 at the Baker Municipal Center Auditorium, 3325 Groom Road from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. Tickets to the semi-formal/event are $25 each or a donation may be made to the MLK Zachary Committee and mailed to P.O. Box 524, Zachary, LA 70791. Tickets may be purchased from any committee member or by calling Johnnie Evans, committee chairwoman, at (225) 933-6431.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.