Crews respond to natural gas pipeline rupture in Geismar

Emergency crews responded to an explosion on River Rd. in Geismar Sunday afternoon.

According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a natural gas pipeline ruptured Sunday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Webre said the gas line is located between BASF Corporation and IMTT.

The gas line isn’t owned by either facility and production is not expected to be disrupted, officials said.

A hazmat team was dispatched to cut the natural gas pipeline off. There were no reported injuries and hazardous materials were not released.

Due to the rupture, officials said there is a reduced level of natural gas going to surrounding industries.

We’re told the fire also burned many electrical lines, causing electrical issues within the industrial corridor.

Iberville parish residents also lost gas pressure as a result of the explosion, according to the Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness. Crews are working to restore service.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

