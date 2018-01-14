Southern falls to UAPB in Overtime, 78-76

Information provided by GoJagsSports.com

Southern University Jaguars could not hold on to a ten point second half lead, losing to the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78-76 in overtime Saturday afternoon at the H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Martaveous McKnight got the night started for UAPB hitting the first shot from beyond the arc. Southern's DeRias Johnson answered right back to start a 10-0 run, to take a 10-3 lead.

The game would settle over the next eight minutes, SU extended the lead 25-15 with eight minutes left in the first half. UAPB flipped the switch and went on an 11-2 run over the next three minutes, cemented on a Steen Trent field goal to shrink the lead 27-26 with five minutes left in the first half. The Jags took a 40-33 lead into half-time after an 11-7 run cemented by Jamar Sandifer two free-throw shots.

A game of tug-of-war started the second half, as both teams traded buckets, the Jags took an early advantage in the first ten minutes of the half, extending the lead 52-41 on a Sidney Umude old fashion three-point play with 12 minutes left in the half.

After, a brief stalemate the Golden Lions started to tug the game their way, beginning with a Mckinght three-point shot to close the game 52-44.

The game became interesting when UAPB's Terrance Banyard scored on an old-fashion three-point play of their own, closing the gap 57-52. The Jags' Chris Thomas connected on a shot from the wing to extend a 63-56 lead with 4 minutes to go in regulation.

UAPB went on a 12-5 run to close regulation, hitting two crucial three-pointers. The Golden Lions had a chance to steal the win with a last-second shot but just missed, sending the game to overtime tied at 68.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff opened up the overtime period with a Benyard lay-up, Southern's Jared Sam answered right back with a jumper from inside the paint of a gorgeous Umude pass. SU extended a 74-70 with two minutes to go on another Sam jumper but could not hold on when UAPB's McKnight put a dagar in the Jags chances taking a 77-76 lead connecting on a three-point shot with 12 seconds to go, Tent Steen free-throw connection gave the Golden Lions a 78-76 lead with eight seconds to go.

The Jaguars had one more chance to either tie or shoot for the win. Southern chose the lader, Eddie Reese took it down the court and saw Richard seating in the corner all alone with three seconds left, his shot bounced off the rim and into the hands of UAPB's Travon Harper.

Southern struggled in the second half shooting 32 percent from the floor ending the game with a 35 shooting percentage. The Jags outrebounded UAPB 46-38.

Sidney Umude joined the Jaguars at home versus Florida A&M. Since joining the Jags he has averaged 12 points a game in seven games, tonight he recorded his first double-double of the season, scoring a season-high 21 points and 12 rebounds of the bench.

Sam recorded his seventh double-double of the season, scoring 17 points and 10 rebounds. Eddie Reese and Jamar Sandifer also scored in double figures for the Jags 12 and 11 respectively.

Southern will face Mississippi Valley State University Delta Devil at the Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

For more information on Southern University Athletics log onto GoJagSports.com for the latest news, scores and updates. Fans can also access the latest information on SU Men's Basketball Program through social media on Twitter and Instagram or liking the Facebook page.